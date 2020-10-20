Just In: Gov Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hr curfew in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state over the chaos caused by the raging #EndSARS protests.

This was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who lamented that the #EndSARS protests which started on a peaceful note is now threatening the well-being of the society.

The governor who made the announcement on Twitter said that the decision to impose the curfew is to prevent a state of anarchy.

He said:

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.

“Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

Lagos joins Edo State which was placed on a 24-hour curfew Monday over a several breaches of security.

