Just In: Gov Sanwo-Olu announces full reopening of churches, mosques

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced that churches and mosques in the state will reopen fully.

The governor stated this during a briefing in Lagos on Saturday, announcing that mosques can hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services.

Sanwo-Olu had on Friday, August 7, allowed mosques and churches to commence their Friday and Sunday services only.

He, however, warned that the safety protocols released by the government must be strictly adhered to.

Worship centres in the Nigeria’s commercial capital had been shut since March as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

