Just In: Ganduje appoints Sanusi Chairman Council of Emirs

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has appointed Emir Mohammed Sanusi II as the Chairman of the State’s Council of Emirs.

This was announced on Monday morning by Ganduje’s Media aide, Tanko Yakasai.

In a tweet via his handle @dawisu, the aide wrote:

“H.E @GovUmarGanduje has appointed Emir Sanusi as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Emirs with the 4 new Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye & Gaya as members. Others are SSG, Comm of LG & Chieftaincy Affairs & others. The chairman is expected to call for the inaugural meeting ASAP.”

The appointment comes weeks after the Kano State high court nullified the creation of the four new emirates.

