Just In: Funke Akindele arrested over house party

Nigerian actress and TV personality, Funke Akindele has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

This follows her decision to host a house party in violation of the lockdown in force in the state over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a chat with The Punch, the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the popular actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

“Yes, we have (arrested) Funke Akindele and we are looking for the others. She has been taken to SCID,” Elkana said.

Akindele, who attained fame as Jenifa in the TV series of same name, is married to singer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz.

She held a party in his honour Saturday, drawing criticism and condemnation from across the board.

Thousands of Nigerians on social media called for her arrest.

Her decision was particularly surprising seeing as she was an ambassador for the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and has appeared in adverts calling on Nigerians to observe social distancing and hygiene.

In the aftermath of the backlash that greeted her move, she later apologised over the incident, saying most of those who attended the party were colleagues, who were living temporarily within the estate and could not return to their home states because of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both.