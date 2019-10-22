Just In: Fresh attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Just In: Fresh attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

There are fresh reports of renewed attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

According to source who spoke to TheNation, the fresh attacks took place in  Mpumalamga.

The source said the leadership of Nigerian Citizens South Africa  (NICASA) and the Nigeria Consular General to South Africa are gathering information on the developyment.

This latest attack comes bare weeks after scores were killed and businesses looted in a wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The attack led to a diplomatic row between both countries, which necessitated a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa, his South African counterpart.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

Lagos Man posing as Bus Conductor vanishes after collecting money from Passengers

October 22, 2019

Suspected robber set ablaze in Abuja

October 22, 2019

‘Nigeria sliding into Totalitarianism’ – AIED condemns Fisayo Soyombo’s planned arrest

October 22, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *