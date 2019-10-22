Just In: Fresh attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

There are fresh reports of renewed attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

According to source who spoke to TheNation, the fresh attacks took place in Mpumalamga.

The source said the leadership of Nigerian Citizens South Africa (NICASA) and the Nigeria Consular General to South Africa are gathering information on the developyment.

This latest attack comes bare weeks after scores were killed and businesses looted in a wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The attack led to a diplomatic row between both countries, which necessitated a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa, his South African counterpart.

More to follow…