A building in the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been gutted by fire.

A source in the palace said the fire, who source is yet to be ascertained, is yet to be put out.

The Administrative Officer of Osun State Fire Service, Fatai Aremu, confirmed the incident, saying his men are on ground to put off the fire.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook