Just In: Fire razes NIPOST headquarters in Abuja

Fire broke out at the headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja.

It is not yet clear what caused the inferno, which began around 9am on Wednesday with a considerable number of staff of the agency already seated at the officer for commencement of the day’s work.

The fire affected the second floor of the building located in the Garki area of the city before firemen from the Abuja fire service came to put it out.

The fore outbreak occurred a week after all members of staff of the agency were directed to resume work following easing of lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The fire outbreak is just the latest of many that have razed government offices in Abuja recently.

Last month, a building housing the office of the accountant-general of the federation (AGF) caught fire, days before the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission was gutted.