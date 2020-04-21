Just In: Fire razes CBN office in Jos

The Jos branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been gutted by fire.

The fire broke out on Tuesday with the city on lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Branch Controller, Duniya Yusuf however assured that the incident did not cause any major harm as available staff were promptly evacuated to the muster point before the Fire Service brought the situation under control.

According to him, the incident occurred when an air conditioner installed in the inverter room on the second floor of the building.

“You know we are under lockdown but still providing skeletal service especially to provide cash for ATM. There was a fire alarm and a few staff in the building moved out. Because of the thickness of the smoke, we had to call the fire service to assist. After the whole thing was controlled, it was discovered that it was from an air conditioner in the inverter room.

“No staff was hurt, no document was lost, normalcy has returned and the room where the incident occurred cordoned off.”

This comes after a series of fire outbreaks that have hit key government offices in the country over the past few weeks.

An early morning fire gutted the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation a fortnight ago, just before the Corporate Affairs Commission building in Abuja went up in flames.

Days later, the Abuja Office of the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) was engulfed in an inferno.