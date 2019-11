A section of Balogun market on Lagos Island is presently being gutted by fire.

Some social media users close to the scene shared videos of the incident on Twitter, calling on the authorities to intervene.

The cause of the fire has to be established at press time.

See a clip of the inferno below

Fire in Balogun market#sydneytalker pic.twitter.com/5qKk0N6e3u — wf sheeshee (@WSheeshee) November 5, 2019

More to follow…