Just In: Fire guts new FIRS building

The newly constructed office block for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Area office branch in Katsina State was on Monday afternoon razed by fire.

Men of the state Fire service were seen battling to put out the fire at the office complex located directly opposite Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in the state capital Katsina, The Nation writes.

This is the latest in a series of fires to raze government buildings across the country this year.

Some of the buildings to have been affected by strange fire outbreaks include the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Independent National Electoral Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria Jos Branch.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

