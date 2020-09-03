Just In: FG reopens schools nationwide

The Federal Government has given the go ahead to state governments and school administrators to start making preparations for the full reopening of schools in the country.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, during a briefing Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, said the task force recommends phased return of students.

Aliyu said,

“For educational institutions which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.

“Meanwhile, all daycares and educational institutions are to remain closed to in-classes until this level of risk is assessed. And if there will be opening of schools, it must be staged and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the general public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home.”

Schools across the country were shut in March as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bu government has been under pressure to reopen schools as the epidemiological curve of the virus flattens.

