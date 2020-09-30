Just In: FG lifts ban on Emirates Airlines

The Federal Government has lifted the ban on Emirates Airlines from operating in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a tweet Wednesday evening by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

He tweeted: “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”

The Nigerian government on September 18 announced the ban of Emirates flights to the country.

Sirika had said it was necessary to implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that had banned flights from Nigeria

More to follow….

