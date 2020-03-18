Just In: FG imposes travel ban on 13 countries over Coronavirus

The Federal Government has issued a travel ban on 13 countries over the spread of the Coronavirus.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) announced the restriction of entry into the country for travellers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan and France to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Other countries affected are Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

According to a statement from the SGF, the ban will take effect from Saturday, March 21, 2020.

More to follow…