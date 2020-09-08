Just In: FG deregulates petroleum downstream sector

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced that henceforth the price at which marketers will sell petrol will be determined by the forces of demand and supply.

Abdulkadir Saidu, PPPRA executive secretary, said Tuesday that the retail price of petrol would now be determined by market forces and the international price of crude oil – ushering in a new regime of full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, Punch reports.

Saidu, who was represented by Victor Shidok, PPPRA general manager for administration and human resources, however said the agency would remain the regulator to ensure that oil marketers do not cheat consumers.

“This, however, must be in accordance with our code of conduct because as a regulator, it is our duty to protect the consumer and operators must abide by our codes,” Saidu said.

The federal executive council had earlier approved that the pump price of petrol be modulated in line with realities in the global oil market.

At the time, it said this was a step in deregulating the downstream sector as the state-owned oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would no longer subsidize the product.

