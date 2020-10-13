Just In: FG bows, accedes to demands of #EndSARS Protesters

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Just In: FG bows, accedes to demands of #EndSARS Protesters

The Federal Government has finally bowed to #EndSARS protesters by granting all their five-point demand over police reform.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, agreed to meet demands tabled by the protesters.

These include:

  • Immediate release of all arrested protesters.
  • Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.
  • Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).
  • In line with the new police act, psychological evaluation and retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS before they can redeployed.
  • Increase police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens.

Also, a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said among the terms agreed to: are halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

,

Related Posts

Lagos East Senatorial seat: ‘APC will lose badly’ – PDP

October 13, 2020
Kanu

Military laying siege to Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown – IPOB

October 13, 2020

‘A welcome development’ – Gov Okowa hails disbandment of SARS

October 13, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply