Just In: FG bows, accedes to demands of #EndSARS Protesters

The Federal Government has finally bowed to #EndSARS protesters by granting all their five-point demand over police reform.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, agreed to meet demands tabled by the protesters.
These include:
- Immediate release of all arrested protesters.
- Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.
- Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).
- In line with the new police act, psychological evaluation and retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS before they can redeployed.
- Increase police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens.
Also, a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said among the terms agreed to: are halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.