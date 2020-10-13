Just In: FG bows, accedes to demands of #EndSARS Protesters

The Federal Government has finally bowed to #EndSARS protesters by granting all their five-point demand over police reform.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, agreed to meet demands tabled by the protesters.

These include:

Immediate release of all arrested protesters.

Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).

In line with the new police act, psychological evaluation and retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS before they can redeployed.

Increase police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens.

Also, a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said among the terms agreed to: are halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

