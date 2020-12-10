Just In: Faisal, fleeing son of Maina, arrested

Faisal Maina, son of the detained former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Abuja, has been arrested.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, confirmed to the court on Thursday that the 21-year-old Faisal, who jumped bail since June 24, was apprehended by security operatives on Wednesday night.

Faisal is facing a three-count money laundering charge the anti-graft agency preferred against him.

His arrest come as the senior Maina is being prosecuted on a 12-count charge of money laundering and abuse of office.

EFCC alleged that Maina’s son had sometimes between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father. He was also accused of failing to properly declare his assets before the EFCC.

Faisal is also facing a charge of illegal possession of firearm after he allegedly pulled a gun on operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS that arrested his father at a hotel in Abuja on September 30.

