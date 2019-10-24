Just In: Ex-INEC Chair, Maurice Iwu, re-arraigned for Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Maurice Iwu, for an alleged fraud of N1.23bn.

Iwu pleaded not guilty and Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted him bail before adjourning the case till November 25, 2019.

Iwu was first arraigned on August 8, 2019 before vacation judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, where he entered the ‘not-guilty’ plea.

He was re-arraigned again today before Justice Oweibo on the same charge.

Speaking of his arraignment by the anti-graft agency, Prof Iwu said the entire trial was politically motivated.

He however called for calm, saying justice would prevail.