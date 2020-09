The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, has died aged 84.

According to sources who spoke to Daily Trust, the late Emir, who celebrated 45 years on the throne in February this year, reportedly died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna at about 12 noon on Sunday.

It is not immediately clear what he was on admission at the military hospital for.

Until his death, the late emir was one of the oldest and highest ranking traditional rulers in Nigeria.

More to follow…

