Just In: Election Tribunal Upholds Wike’s Re-election

The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Rivers State 2019 Governorship Candidate of Labour Party, Chief Isaac Wonwu against the victory of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice O.K Kaigama, dismissed the petition following a motion for withdrawal moved by counsel to Chief Wonwu, Mr Uche Ulemene.

Justice Kaigama also stated that the Labour Party Governorship Candidate withdrew the petition on his own volition and that there were no illegal agreements that necessitated the withdrawal.

Wonwu’s counsel sought the leave of the Tribunal to withdraw the petition and strike out same.

Counsel to Governor Wike, MS Agwu, said that they were not opposed to the withdrawal, adding that the petitioner withdrew the petition on his own volition.

The Tribunal therefore dismissed the Labour Party’s petition EPT/RS/GOV/O4/2019, saying that the Labour Party Governorship Candidate stated that he withdrew the petition in the interest of Rivers State.

Counsel to INEC, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) informed the Tribunal that INEC was not opposing the application for withdrawal.

Governor Wike secured a landslide victory at the 2019 poll to stay for another four years in office.