Just In: El-Rufai tests positive for Coronavirus

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Making the announcement Saturday night, the governor said he is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said:

“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

“According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is no showing symptoms.

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

“The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.”

El-Rufai has been proactive in the fight against the spread of the virus in Kaduna, closing places of worship and imposing a dusk to dawn curfew.

His announcement brings the number of infected persons in the country to 90, after the NCDC announced eight positive tests earlier today.