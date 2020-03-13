Just In: El-Rufai meets Sanusi in Awe

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is currently in a meeting with the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamino Sanusi who has been exiled to Awe local government area of Nasarawa.

The Kaduna governor who is a close friend to the dethroned Emir had shortly after he was removed as emir appointed him into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA.

He also appointed the dethroned Emir as the chancellor of Kaduna State University.

There’s been an increase in the number of security checkpoints on the way leading to Awe over the last few days.

Meanwhile, journalists have been barred 200 metres away from the resident where the deposed Emir is staying as security personnel have completely cordoned off the house.

