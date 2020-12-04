Just In: EFCC produces Maina in court

emmanuel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has produced in court former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina was extradited to Nigeria yesterday after he jumped bail by fleeing to the Niger Republic.

The fugitive pension boss was nabbed by Nigerien authorities working in tandem with the Nigerian Police.

His extradition comes days after his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, was sent to jail by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja after he failed to produce him in court.

Maina who is now back in the country was presented in court today for the continuation of the money laundering trial against him.

Details later…

 

