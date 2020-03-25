Just In: Edo Assembly speaker tests positive for coronavirus

The speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Frank Okiye has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was disclosed in a statement in Benin City Wednesday by  Philip Shaibu, Edo deputy governor.

Prior to Okiye’s test, there had been no report of the dreaded virus in the southern state.

He joins notable political figures, including Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed to test positive for the flu-like virus.

As a precautionary measure, Governor Godwin Obaseki in a statement by his media aide Crusoe Osagie said he has sent his samples for testing.

