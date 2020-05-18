Just In: Easing of Lockdown to remain for another two weeks – FG

The Federal Government has announced that the gradual easing of the lockdown of the country will be extended for another two weeks.

According to the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, FG came to the conclusion that the time is not ripe for it to relax its measures aimed at curbing the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Mr Mustapha made the announcement Monday in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Taskforce.

He said;

“the reality is that in spite of the modest progress made, Nigeria is not yet ready for full opening of the economy and tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority. Any relaxation will only portend grave danger for our populace.​

“Advisedly, the current phase of eased restriction will be maintained for another two weeks during which stricter enforcement and persuasion measures will be pursued”.

Much of the country has been on various forms of lockdown wince the first case of the virus was announced in Lagos in March.

But government has been under pressure to relax the containment measures in light of the hardship it has wrought on the citizens.