Just In: DSS Arrests Sowore

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested pro-democracy activist and the convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, Omoyele Sowore.

According to SaharaReporters, Sowore was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.

Sowore posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am with an eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him.

The tweet read, “DSS invades Sowore’s”.

DSS invades Sowore’s — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 3, 2019

He also tweeted ” Ja p”, confirming his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.

There are concerns that his arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled for August 5, 2019.

More to follow…