Just In: Doctors protest 6 months unpaid salaries in Ondo

The doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital [UNIMED], Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Friday staged a peaceful protest over six months salary arrears.

Taking to the streets, the doctors described as wicked and callous the non-payment of their salaries for six months by the state government.

The UNIMED doctors expressed sadness over the development, saying they could not pay their bills again while many of them were working in hunger.

The development comes as many Nigerian doctors leave the country in search of greener pastures.

While the Federal Government allayed fears of a brain drain, there remain fears of a paucity of doctors to meet the country’s medical needs.

More to follow…