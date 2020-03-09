Just In: Dethroned Emir Sanusi arrested, whisked away to Nasarawa

Security Operatives on Monday arrested the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight security.

Sources who spoke to TheNation say the security operatives are heading to Nassarawa state where Sanusi will spend the rest of his life in asylum.

Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel of DSS, Police and Military – after the palace was sealed off.

It is understood that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, is set to announce the new emir any moment.

Sources say the names of some powerful aristocrats with direct lineage to the Palace were tabled before Ganduje, who has the constitutional powers to appoint an Emir.

More to follow…