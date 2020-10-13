Just In: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Footie superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has announced.

The 35-year-old is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, the FPF said in a statement.

His diagnosis comes as Portugal face Sweden in a Nations League group game on Wednesday.

The remainder of Fernando Santos’ Portugal squad have tested negative for Covid-19 and are available for selection.

Portugal are top of the group, level on points with the world champions France after playing a 0-0 draw in Paris Sunday.

As a result of his period of quarantine, Ronaldo is also set to miss Juventus’ Serie A fixture at Crotone on 17 October and his side’s opening Champions League group game against Dynamo Kiev on 20 October.

