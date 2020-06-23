Just In: Court stops Obaseki from participating in Edo Election

In a fresh twist to the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has stopped Gov Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary election slated for Thursday.

According to the ruling seen by SaharaReporters, the court on Monday granted an order restraining the PDP chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi and four others from allowing Obaseki or any member of the party that have purchased forms and were not screened within the time stipulated in the timetable to contest the PDP’s primary.

The case, which was filed by Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, an aspirant and lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency, was adjourned for motion on hearing to 24th June.

This comes a week after the PDP granted a waiver to Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, to contest on its platform after they defected to the party.

It also postponed its governorship primary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, June 25.

