Just In: Court seizes convicted NIMASA DG’s N35m, Hotel

A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) an interim order to seize the N35 million and a 22-room hotel seized from a convicted former acting director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Calistus Obi.

Justice Saliu Saidu made the interim order following an application by EFCC counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, The Nation writes.

Obi bagged seven years imprisonment on June 3 for N225million fraud.

Justice Saidu adjourned hearing till Nov 4, 2019.

More to follow…

