Just In: Court orders Lagos Assembly to stop probe of Ambode

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has ordered the Lagos State House of Assembly to halt probe of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode pending the determination of the case filed by the former governor against the Assembly.

The court adjourned the matter brought before it by Ambode, against the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa in connection with the ongoing probe of procurement of 820 buses by Ambode’s administration.

Justice Adesanya adjourned till 20th of November, 2019 for the respondents in the matter to respond to the plaintiff’s application.

This comes a day after Adesanya ordered the Speaker and some members of State House of Assembly to appear before the court after hearing a motion ex-parte moved by Ambode’s lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN).

Other defendants are the Clerk of the House, A. A. Sanni, who signed the newspaper ads, inviting Ambode to the House by 2pm; Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement, Fatai Mojeed; and members of the Committee: Gbolahan Yishawu, A. A. Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M. L. Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T. A. Adewale and O. S.