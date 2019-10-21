Just In: Court orders Forfeiture of Saraki’s Houses

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the forfeiture of two properties in Ikoyi belonging to former Kwara State governor and ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Justice Mohammed Liman made the temporary forfeiture order following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC allege that the landed property situated at no. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi was reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Nnaemeka Omewa, a counsel of the EFCC, had approached the court, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa local government area of Lagos.

The commission alleged that while serving as governor of Kwara state, Saraki withdrew over N12 billion cash from the account of the state government and paid same into his accounts domiciled in Access and Zenith Banks through one of his personal assistant, Abdul Adama.

Delivering ruling on the application, Liman ordered that the EFCC should publish the order in a national newspaper within 14 days, for anyone with interest in the properties to show cause, why they should not be finally forfeited to the federal government.