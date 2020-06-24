Just In: Court clears Obaseki for PDP primaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki was on Wednesday cleared by a federal high court to participate in the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

This comes after the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt struck out the suit by one of the governorship aspirants, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, to have the Governor disqualified from the exercise.

The court on Wednesday granted the request by the litigant to have the matter stood down to enable an out of court settlement.

Mr. Ogbeide-Ihama had filed a suit in the court asking it to prevent any member of the party that has purchased forms but not screened within the time stipulated to contest the PDP primary.

The court, yesterday, granted the request for an accelerated hearing of the suit but before the hearing on the application today, Ogbeide-Ihama’s counsel requested that the court stood down the case for some time.

The presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Obile, granted the prayers after the counsel to all the defendants aligned with the request.

Gov Obaseki got a waiver of the PDP to join the race under its platform after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is the front-runner to clinch the party’s ticket for the September 2020 gubernatorial poll.

