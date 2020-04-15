Just In: Coronavirus cases top 2 million

The confirmed cases of coronavirus infections reached another alarming rate Wednesday as it topped the 2 million mark.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States accounts for about 30% of those cases, with about 632,000 infections nationwide.

Across the country, over 27,000 people have died due to the deadly flu-like virus.

This comes after President Donald Trump suspended funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), blaming the organisation for mishandling the virus outbreak.

His decision has drawn widespread condemnation, with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres saying now is “not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.”