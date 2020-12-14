Just In: CJN Muhammad swears in 72 new SANs

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Monday swore in 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and also warned against disobeying court orders.

While the CJN was absent from the ceremony, the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour represented him and administered oaths to the new SANs.

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee had earlier in November elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of SAN for attaining excellence as Advocates and Academics.

The ceremony is ongoing.

More to follow…

