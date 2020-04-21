Just In: Chief Richard Akinjide is dead

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide is dead.

According to family sources, the legal icon died in his Ibadan residence, in Oyo State after undergoing treatment at the University College Hospital. He was 88.

Chief Akinjide was a member of the judicial systems sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977 and later joined the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1978.

He became the legal adviser for the party and was later appointed the Minister for Justice and attorney-general.

More to follow…