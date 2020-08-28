Just In: Chelsea unveil Thiago Silva

Brazil defender Thiago Silva has completed a move to Chelsea on a one-year deal after passing a medical on Thursday.

The Blues have the option to extend the contract by a further year for the Brazil centre-back, who became a free agent following PSG’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Silva, who spent eight years with PSG after joining from AC Milan in 2012, is Frank Lampard’s sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba.

“I am so happy to be joining Chelsea,” Silva said.

“I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours.

“See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles during his time in France, but leaves the club having failed to achieve the European success desired most in Paris.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

“Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.”

