Just In: CAF postpones AFCON 2021 to 2022

African football governing body, CAF, has postponed the next edition of Africa Cup of Nations which was slated for next year to 2022 over the ravages of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was confirmed on Tuesday after the CAF Executive Committee meeting held via zoom conferencing.

With just two of the six qualifying rounds played, CAF deemed it impossible given the current situation to have the remaining qualification phase and have the biennial tournament in January next year.

Hence the CAF Executive Committee decided to postpone AFCON to January, 2022, leaving Cameroon with the hosting rights.

Similarly, the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) which was earlier scheduled for April this year in Cameroon has been postponed to January 2021.

With the 2019/20 season for the two competitions already at the semi-final stage, CAF has announced that Cameroon and Morocco will host the semi-final and final of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

Both the semifinal and final will be staged on a one-legged basis, changing from the usual format that has been played on home and away.

Also, the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) has been cancelled.

