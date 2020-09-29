Just In: Buhari to present 2021 budget next week

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2021 Appropriations Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly next week, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has disclosed.

Lawan stated this in his opening remarks to welcome Senators back from their eight- week annual vacation in Abuja.

“I am aware that the Executive will be presenting the 2021 Budget Estimates by next week,” he said.

“The Senate will provide a one month window for Budget defense by Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Like last year, the month of October, 2020 will be dedicated for this exercise. Subsequent months of November and December will be dedicated to the internal processing of the Budget by NASS.

“The various MDAs are therefore advised to ensure that they avail themselves the opportunity of the Budget defense window to appear with all the relevant and necessary information to defend their Budget Estimates.”

He said that the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution and reforms of the Electoral Act would be given speedy consideration by the Senate.

According to him: “The Senate will ensure speedy work on the review exercise. Also the Electoral Reform Amendment Bills will be treated with dispatch.

“We must ensure that we make amendments that will enhance free, fair, transparent and credible elections in our country.

“The security situation in our country is not what we want it to be. We want a security situation that guarantees protection of lives and property of citizens.”

