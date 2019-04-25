Just In: Buhari to Dissolve Cabinet May 22

President Muhammadu Buhari will dissolve his cabinet on May 22, during a valedictory session of the federal executive council, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed said.

There have been speculation of cabinet dissolution following President Buhari’s request last week for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programs and projects” from cabinet members on their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

The deadline for the submission of the report to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President was Thursday.

A circular issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.”

Lai who spoke to State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the cabinet is still intact until May 22nd.

“The cabinet is still intact. We are going to have the valedictory service on 22nd of May. So you will still see more of my face,” the minister said.