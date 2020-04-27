Just In: Buhari to address the nation by 8pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Monday by 8:00pm as Nigerians wait for further directive following the expiration of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, calling on media outlets to hook up with the network service of the NTA and FRCN for the broadcast.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

It is widely expected that the president will further extend the lockdown in force in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the country.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded about 1300 cases of infections with 40 fatalities so far.

