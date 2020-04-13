Just In: Buhari to address the nation by 7pm

The President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) will address the country tonight by 7:00pm.

It’ll be his second national address in a fortnight in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic exploding in the country.

Buhari at the weekend hinted at an extension of the lockdown presently in place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos, Ogun States as a means of effectively dealing with the rapidly spreading virus.

He reached the decision after a meeting with the presidential task force on COVID-19 headed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

In a statement Monday, Femi Adesina, media aide to the president, enjoined television, radio and other media outlets to join the network service of the NTA and FRCN for the broadcast.