Just In: Buhari swears in 4 new Perm Secs

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The swearing-in ceremony took place just before commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Council Chambers of the State House.

The four new Permanent Secretaries – comprising of three men and a woman – are completing the list of 16 persons appointed in June, 12 of whom had been sworn-in more than a month ago.

Those sworn-in today include Mr James Sule from Kaduna; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara.

The weekly virtual FEC meeting commenced immediately after the brief swearing-in ceremony.

