Just In: Buhari, Speakers of State Assemblies meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

The meeting started before noon at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Before the meeting went into closed door, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, had announced that the Speakers were on a courtesy visit to the President.

Absent as at the time the meeting started were the Speakers of Edo, Bayelsa and Oyo States Houses of Assembly.

Also present at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Others are Permanent Secretary, State House, Jamil Arabi and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters.

