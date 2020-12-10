Just In: Buhari snubs Reps

President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to honour the invitation by members of the House of Representatives to address them on the security situation in the country as plenary commenced on Thursday in his absence.

Nigeria’s lower chamber had earlier on December 1st passed a resolution to invite President Buhari to brief the house on the true state of the security situation in the country.

This decision was taken when the House considered a motion moved by members from Borno State on the massacre of 43 rice farmers in the state by Boko Haram insurgents.

Consequently, the President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie announced on Monday, December 7 that the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly.

Doubts however emerged over the president’s appearance when the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, issued a statement Wednesday saying the House acted outside its bounds.

And at the commencement of plenary on Thursday, the President Buhari was nowhere in sight.

A lawmaker from Rivers State, Solomon bob then raised a point of order over the President’s refusal to honour the invitation of the house, asking the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to update the House on the subject matter.

