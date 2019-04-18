Just In: Buhari Signs New Minimum Wage Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally assented to the National Minimum Wage, State House sources say.

Presidential adviser on National Assembly (Senate), Sen Ita Enang is being expected to brief the State House Correspondents on the development, Daily Trust reports.

The Senate in March approved the sum of N30,000 as national minimum wage for both the federal and state governments.

The approval followed the adoption of the report of the adhoc committee on the National Minimum Wage chaired Deputy Chief Whip Francis Alimekhena (APC, Edo).

The N30,000 approved by the Senate is N3,000 higher than the N27,000 proposal submitted by the Executive arm in January after a meeting of the Council of State.

The Senate approval followed that of the House of Representatives, which equally approved N30,000 as national minimum wage in January.