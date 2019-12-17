Just In: Buhari signs 2020 Budget

Nigeria President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday, signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

This is the first time since 1999 that the appropriation bill is signed in December, paving the way for the return of Nigeria to a January – December budget cycle.

In his remarks, the retired major general commended the patriotic zeal of the National Assembly for the quick passage of the budget, adding that he looks forward to receiving the Finance Bill for assent in the shortest time.

Buhari, therefore, called on the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the effective implementation of the 2020 budget.

In view of this, the retired major general directed that the 2021 budget estimates be submitted to the National Assembly by September next year.

The signing of the 2020 budget was witnessed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Also present were the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, among other National Assembly leaders.

The National Assembly had passed the N10.59 trillion budget on December 5, allowing the president to sign it into law today.