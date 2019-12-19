Just In: Buhari sacks NDDC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate recomposition of the Dr. Pius Odubu-led Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement on Thursday morning by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, the president validated the existence of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the commission led by Dr Joi Nunieh.

According to the statement, the President informed that the IMC of the commission would function until the forensic audit of the accounts and activities of the commission, which he ordered earlier in the year, is completed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation.

“The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs,” statement read.

The Board, which was screened by the Senate on October 30, 2019, has not been inaugurated by the President, a situation that has raised a lot of dust from many stakeholders and groups in the Niger Delta region.

The Board has Dr Pius Odubu, from Edo State as Chairman; Chief Bernard Okumagba from Delta State as Managing Director; Mr Maxwell Omo from Bayelsa State as Executive Director, Finance and Administration; and Engr. Otobong Ndem as Executive Director, Projects.