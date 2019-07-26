Just In: Buhari Receives Liberia’s Highest Honour

President Muhammadu Buhari has been honoured with Liberia’s highest award.

The president, who attended the occasion of the country’s 172nd independence anniversary, was bestowed with the “Most Venerable Order of the Knighthood of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia with Grade of the Knight Grand Cordon”

Speaking at the ceremony, Buhari said that the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan launched by his administration in 2017 is creating the enabling environment for growth, security and economic revival.

He noted that his administration had realized the futility in continuing to subject the Nigerian economy to the vagaries of its mono-product dependence and has instituted policies aimed at the diversifying the national economy which are yielding positive results.

“Our government had to adopt appropriate measures including diversification and reforms to address such underlying causes exemplified by our continued dependence on a single-commodity, crude oil, lack of fiscal buffers, leakages, corruption and high governance costs.

“Furthermore, in our efforts to stimulate the economy, our government initiated bold policy interventions that are beginning to yield positive results.”

Buhari said he accepted the award on behalf of all Nigerians and as a tribute to all our countrymen who paid the supreme price in aid of Liberia’s unity and stability.

He thanked the people of Liberia for the award and expressed his resolve to continue to strengthen cooperation within the sub-region.

“This gesture can only strengthen my resolve to rededicate myself to the service of my country, work for the prosperity of our people in the sub-region.”

The president then encouraged his Liberian counterpart, George Weah, to take decisive actions to further stimulate the economy of the West African country.