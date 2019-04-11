Just In: Buhari Orders Security Agencies to ‘Deal Ruthlessly’ with Kidnappers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to deal ruthlessly with kidnappers across the country.

A clearly incensed president also directed them to check activities of “bandits terrorising” Zamfara state and its environs.

He gave the order at a two-hour meeting he had with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the presidential villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed by Abayomi Olonishakin, chief of defence staff, in a chat with state house correspondents after the meeting.

Buhari had cut short his trip to Dubai following growing security concerns at home, particularly in Zamfara and his home state, Katsina.

More to follow…